B'desh: Jamaat, NCP Demand Referendum For July Charter Implementation Ahead Of Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Oct 23 (IANS) As political tensions continue to escalate in Bangladesh, radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) called for a referendum to implement the July National Charter ahead of next year's election, local media reported.

Both parties raised the demand during separate meetings with the interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday evening at his official residence in Dhaka.

The latest development comes amid growing conflict with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) proposing to hold the referendum alongside the national elections in February 2026, while Jamaat and NCP argued it should be held before the election.

Addressing reporters following the meeting with Yunus, Jamaat leader Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said, "We told the chief advisor that all political parties have signed the July Charter. What is needed now is its legal foundation, proper implementation, and necessary reforms before the election"

"BNP agreed to the referendum but complicated matters by insisting it be held on the same day as the election. The referendum is a fundamental issue and has nothing to do with the national election. Jamaat proposes holding the referendum by the end of November, leaving enough time afterwards for the election. If the referendum is not held before the election, a February election will not be acceptable," Bangladeshi leading daily, The Dhaka Tribune, quoted the Jamaat leader as saying.

During the meeting, Jamaat also voiced objections regarding several advisors to Yunus; however, the party did not disclose any names.

"We said a few individuals are misleading him (the chief advisor). We told him that we have confidence in him, but some of his advisors are working in favour of a particular party. He needs to be alert and aware of them," Taher stated.

Meanwhile, NCP Convener Nahid Islam, after meeting with Yunus, told reporters that the party has called for reform in the Election Commission( EC), stating that it must be restructured in accordance with the law or consensus outlined in the July Charter.

"We are observing bias in the Election Commission. A neutral Election Commission is necessary for a fair election. If the election is not fair, the responsibility goes to the government. We have informed the government about this and urged reform of the Election Commission before the election," the NCP leader stated.

Bangladesh continues to face growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year's election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads over reform proposals.