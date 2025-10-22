Prince Faisal Attends Third Asian Youth Games Opening Ceremony In Bahrain

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, President of the Jordan Olympic Committee and member of the International Olympic Committee Executive Board, attended on Wednesday the opening ceremony of the third Asian Youth Games, hosted in the Bahraini capital of Manama with more than 4,000 athletes representing 45 National Olympic Committees.The ceremony was held at the indoor hall of the Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB) amid a festive atmosphere, featuring a parade of participating countries and the raising of the Jordanian flag by national volleyball player Ghaida Al-Ashoush and national boxing athlete Moataz Al-Mashaleh.The Jordanian delegation is headed by Her Royal Highness Princess Sara bint Faisal. Jordan is represented by 120 athletes competing in handball, volleyball, mixed martial arts, taekwondo, basketball, Muay Thai, golf, boxing, athletics, triathlon, cycling, e-sports, swimming, wrestling, judo, jiu-jitsu, equestrian, camel racing, and kurash.