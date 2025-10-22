Momentum Builds On Day Two Of Global Food Week As Global Food Security And Innovation Take Centre Stage



Abu Dhabi, October 2025: Global Food Week (GFW) 2025 maintained its momentum on the second day, with in-depth discussions on the future of food, food security and global innovation in the sector taking centre stage. Held Under the Patronage of H.H Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the event is taking place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and set to continue until October 23.

The second day of GFW 2025 continued to underline the role the event plays in cementing Abu Dhabi as a leading voice in the fight to ensure food security for the global population, with expert panellists and exhibitors flocking to the emirate to contribute to the conversation, discuss the challenges and embrace any opportunities presented. The event is part of an ambitious plan to enhance the future of the global food sector and unify international efforts in the sector.

Marking a milestone for GFW, the Agricultural Investment Forum was held for the first time, bringing together industry leaders under the theme 'Towards Food Security and Sustainable Growth.' The forum aimed to support food security and sustainable growth by attracting investment in agriculture as well as promoting innovation, such as smart farming and advanced food production. During the event, the launch of the new edition of the Abu Dhabi Agricultural Investment Guide was announced, which offers over 30 diverse opportunities for local and international investors.

The event featured four main sessions covering agricultural policy, innovation, financing and success stories, as well as a special panel on turning agri-food waste into valuable resources. With broad participation from government, private sector, investors, and entrepreneurs the forum provided a strategic platform for sharing expertise, exploring future opportunities and strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for agricultural investment. The forum concluded with an awards ceremony honouring outstanding contributions to the sector and food security.

As part of the multitude of events taking place over the course of the three days, GFW also features the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition (ADDPE), Global Food Talks (GFT) and the launch of the AgriTech Forum, which made its debut on day one of the event. GFT saw a fascinating programme of talks, panels, discussions and chats focused on the main theme of the weekFrom farm to fork: Shaping the future of food, which all demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing food security and sector resilience in the UAE and further afield.

Sami Lootah, Chairman of the UAE Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group, delivered a keynote address stressing the urgent need to strengthen local and regional supply chains, crediting the UAE's leadership and public-private partnerships for the sector's progress. He also highlighted the positive impact of CEPA agreements and industry events in boosting collaboration and investment.

In a Fireside Chat, Her Excellency Dr. Farah AlZarooni, Assistant Undersecretary for Standards and Regulations at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, discussed how harmonised standards and emerging technologies, such as smart farming and artificial intelligence, are transforming the food and agriculture landscape.

The Plate to Prosperity - The Food Sector's Role in Economic and National Security session further explored the importance of balancing food imports with local production, supporting tech-driven entrepreneurship, and embracing innovation to overcome challenges like climate change and water scarcity. Across all sessions, speakers emphasised the vital role of transparency, efficiency, and sustainability in building resilient food systems.

By bringing together leaders and experts from around the globe, the GFTs continued to create meaningful dialogue and inspire joint action, reinforcing the event's shared commitment to nourishing communities today and securing the future of food for generations to come.

ADDPE, in partnership with the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, continued to draw participants from over 20 date-producing countries. With around 90 stands, the exhibition provides a vibrant platform for producers, exporters and industry experts to network and explore advances in sustainable agriculture.

And alongside it all, the Hosted Buyers Programme connects food and beverage suppliers with top buyers, offering pre-scheduled meetings and tailored recommendations, maximising opportunities for meaningful business connections and partnerships.

GFW also continues to spotlight the UAE's commitment to SMEs, providing these businesses with a vital platform to showcase their products and connect with global markets while driving the future of the food and beverage sector.

Participants praised the strong support from the country's leadership, particularly in empowering women and encouraging local enterprise. As a catalyst for business growth and self-sufficiency, GFW underscores Abu Dhabi's dedication to food security and sustainable agricultural development for generations to come.

Global Food Week 2025 is more than just an event; it represents a collective effort to secure food for future generations and will benefit from Abu Dhabi's strategic position as a hub for agricultural innovation and trade.