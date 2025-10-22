Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Drill Program Now Underway
"This marks an exciting milestone for our team as we begin drilling on a project we've long been preparing for," said Robin Dow, CEO of Nevada Organic Phosphate. "We look forward to advancing our understanding of the Murdock Mountain deposit and unlocking its potential."
Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.
NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.
