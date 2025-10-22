Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Drill Program Now Underway

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) -a B.C. based leader in the exploration of organic sedimentary phosphate, is pleased to announce the launch of its highly anticipated drill program. Drilling operations are now underway at the Company's Murdock Mountain rock phosphate project.

"This marks an exciting milestone for our team as we begin drilling on a project we've long been preparing for," said Robin Dow, CEO of Nevada Organic Phosphate. "We look forward to advancing our understanding of the Murdock Mountain deposit and unlocking its potential."

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.