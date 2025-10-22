403
Turkey, Georgia ink memo of understanding in field of health care
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Georgia formalized a health care cooperation agreement on Tuesday through a memorandum of understanding signed during an official visit to Georgia by Turkish Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu.
According to statements from Georgian officials, Memisoglu met with his Georgian counterpart, Mikheil Sarjveladze, in the capital city of Tbilisi. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze also hosted Memisoglu and his delegation to discuss strategic collaboration and bilateral ties in the health sector.
“During the meeting, it was emphasized that the close cooperation established between the two countries in the health sector has yielded tangible and meaningful results, contributing to the provision of quality health services and improving financial access to medicines for citizens,” the statement noted.
Kobakhidze highlighted that the newly signed pact would further enhance collaborative efforts between Türkiye and Georgia in the field of health care.
As part of his visit, Memisoglu also met with Zaza Lominadze, chair of Georgia’s parliamentary Health Committee, and toured the Lugar Laboratory in Tbilisi.
