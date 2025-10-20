Pharmaceutical Press To Showcase Their Essential Drug Interactions Resource At Global Health Exhibition 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Pharmaceutical Press, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society's knowledge business, will showcase Stockley's Drug Interactions, practical evidence-based information to manage drug interactions safely and effectively, at this year's Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh, highlighting its crucial role in addressing medication errors.

As part of the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) UK Pavilion (Hall 3, Stand L40), Pharmaceutical Press will demonstrate how Stockley's Drug Interactions, can be accessed easily and quickly through its essential medicines information platform MedicinesComplete alongside other trusted knowledge including British National Formulary (BNF), Martindale: The Complete Drug Reference, and more.

“With Saudi Vision 2030 driving major transformation in healthcare, Pharmaceutical Press is proud to support clinicians across the Kingdom and beyond in delivering safer, higher-quality care through access to independent, globally trusted medicines knowledge,” said Nic Potter, Managing Director of Pharmaceutical Press.

Medication errors remain a significant patient safety challenge in the region. Research indicates that the total incidence of such errors in Saudi Arabian hospitals is estimated at 44.4%, with prescribing errors representing 40.2% of reported cases (Alshammari et al., 2021 ). Earlier studies have shown prescribing error rates ranging from 8–56 per 100 medication orders in hospitalised patients (Al-Dhawailie, 2011; Al-Jeraisy et al., 2011 ).

Practical, evidence-based information to manage drug interactions safely and effectively, Stockley's Drug Interactions supports health professionals reduce medication errors and patient harm. Including concise, accurate, and clinically relevant information on interactions between therapeutic drugs, proprietary medicines, herbal medicines, foodstuffs, drinks, pesticides, and drugs of abuse based on published sources including clinical studies, case reports, and systematic reviews.

Trusted worldwide for providing evidence-based pharmaceutical knowledge to improve patient safety, Pharmaceutical Press supports health professionals to make confident, informed decisions on the safe and effective use of medicines.

Pharmaceutical Press essential knowledge, delivered through the online platform MedicinesComplete and via their partners' clinical decision support tools and apps, is referred to daily across healthcare, academic, and research settings.

Trusted resources include British National Formulary (BNF), Stockley's Drug Interactions, Martindale: The Complete Drug Reference and more.

As a not-for-profit organisation operating under a Royal Charter, Pharmaceutical Press reinvests all resources into developing world-class reference tools that promote best practice in medicines use. In the UK, many parts of the NHS benefit from unrestricted access to these resources through MedicinesComplete.

Meet the Pharmaceutical Press team at the ABHI UK Pavilion (Hall 3, Stand L40) during the event, or visit to learn more.