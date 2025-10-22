AI Video Analytics Market Report, With Growth Forecasts For 2025-2033, And Profiles Of Allgovision, Axis Communications, Clarifai, Gorilla Technology, Intellivision, Videonetics Technology, And More

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Video Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Analytics Type, Deployment, End Use, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global AI video analytics market size was valued at USD 15.15 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 71.30 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2025 to 2033.

The industry is driven by its ability to deliver data-driven insights that enhance operational planning and decision-making across sectors by analyzing patterns such as traffic flow, customer behavior, and peak usage times.



Organizations can replace assumptions with objective data. This capability supports urban planning, retail layout optimization, and public transportation efficiency. Security remains a primary driver for AI video analytics adoption, as the technology enables automated, real-time monitoring that reduces dependence on human observation. Advanced features such as facial recognition, object tracking, and license plate reading assist in detecting unauthorized activities, preventing crime, and managing access control with higher precision. In addition, video analytics accelerates forensic investigations by quickly searching through recorded footage based on specific criteria, thereby improving response times and situational awareness. Scalability and integration capabilities enable organizations to extend security coverage across multiple sites and operational environments effectively.

Operational efficiency improvements also contribute significantly to the demand for AI video analytics in industrial, retail, and logistics settings. Video analytics facilitates the identification of operational inefficiencies, compliance with safety protocols, and the correct use of equipment, leading to higher productivity and fewer accidents. Inventory management benefits from automated tracking of goods movement and quantities, which helps reduce theft. Optimal stock levels and quality control processes are enhanced by automated inspection of products, decreasing waste and manual inspection requirements. The automation of monitoring and analysis tasks reduces labor costs and operational losses related to inefficiencies and downtime.

Furthermore, advances in AI technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, and big data processing underpin the increasing adoption of video analytics. These technologies improve the accuracy and capabilities of visual data interpretation, enabling complex functions such as anomaly detection, crowd analytics, and behavioral analysis. The ability to process video data both in cloud environments and at the edge with minimal latency supports diverse use cases, including real-time threat detection and offline forensic analysis. As video data volumes grow, organizations leverage these AI capabilities to extract actionable intelligence that enhances security, planning, and operational outcomes across multiple industries.

Global AI Video Analytics Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global AI video analytics market report based on component, analytics type, deployment, end use, and region.



Key Attributes:

