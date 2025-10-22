GIT Elevates Thailand's Gem And Jewelry Industry With“Sustainability Standards” Advancing Good Governance, Transparency, And Traceability To Capture A Share Of The USD 366 Billion Global Market

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2025 – The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (Public Organization), or GIT, has unveiled a strategic plan to accelerate the adoption of Sustainability Standards aimed at strengthening Thailand's gem and jewelry industry. The initiative promotes good governance, transparency, and traceability across the supply chain, establishing international benchmarks that build confidence among global buyers and leading brands.

GIT Elevates Thailand's Gem and Jewelry Industry with“Sustainability Standards”

The move aligns with the expanding global gem and jewelry market valued at more than THB 11 trillion and responds to the growing sustainability trend that is reshaping consumer demand and trade practices worldwide. The plan is designed to help Thai entrepreneurs capture a larger share of this market by aligning with verified sustainable standards.

Global Market Shift: Sustainability as the New Competitive Edge

According to a report by McKinsey & Company, sustainability factors now influence 20–30% of global jewelry sales, reflecting a shift in consumer behavior. Today's buyers look beyond beauty and craftsmanship to the origin of materials, environmental impact, and human rights practices throughout production. As a result, international standards such as the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) have become vital“trade passports” for access to major markets.

In this landscape, GIT is proactively supporting Thai jewelry businesses especially SMEs to align with international standards, strengthening consumer and partner confidence to meet these globally recognized benchmarks while enhancing the competitiveness of Thai enterprises in the global marketplace.

Mr. Sumed Prasongpongchai Director General of GIT

Mr. Sumed Prasongpongchai Director General of GIT stated“Thailand's craftsmanship and design excellence are already world-class. What will truly unlock the potential of our entrepreneurs to compete globally are trusted standards encompassing responsible sourcing, fair labor, safety, and environmental protection.

The global gem and jewelry market is worth USD 366.79 billion in 2024, and consumer behavior is shifting rapidly from aesthetics and emotion toward transparency and good governance. These will soon define competitiveness in our industry.

“Standards are not just tools for ensuring trust throughout the supply chain; they are entry passes to international partnerships. GIT's mission is to guide Thai entrepreneurs particularly SMEs toward Sustainability Standards under the GIT Standard framework, preparing them to meet global benchmarks. By turning product quality into traceable credibility, Thai businesses can achieve stronger and more sustainable growth both domestically and globally.” Mr. Sumed added

GIT's Three-Pillar Framework for Global-Standard Transformation

GIT has developed a systematic framework to elevate Thailand's gem and jewelry industry through full value-chain integration from raw material sourcing to international trade. Anchored on three interlinked operational pillars, the framework provides a clear and practical roadmap for sustainable industry advancement and global recognition.

Building robust internal governance covering fair labor practices, workplace safety, transparent record-keeping, and material traceability. These elements create a foundation of trust among domestic and international buyers, including tourists and neighboring markets increasingly attuned to ethical sourcing. Through training and incubation programs, GIT equips entrepreneurs to comply with international frameworks which cover critical areas including human rights, responsible sourcing, environmental management, and occupational safety essential for global market access.

This integrated structure enables to create greater opportunities for Thai businesses, particularly SMEs, to connect with responsible global partners, elevate product and brand value, as well as reduce long-term regulatory or reputational risks linked to labor or environmental issues, contributing to the overall sustainability of Thailand's gem and jewelry industry .

Expanding Nationwide Through 2026

GIT plans to extend its Sustainability Standards initiative through 2026 in collaboration with industry partners and government agencies. The expansion aims to institutionalize structural standards across the entire value chain from manufacturers and factories to laboratories and domestic retailers ensuring consistency and accountability at every level. In parallel, GIT will provide advisory support to entrepreneurs seeking to assess operational gaps and develop improvement plans that align with international partner expectations.