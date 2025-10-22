403
Zelensky Rules Out Any Territorial Concessions to Russia
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has categorically dismissed any territorial concessions to Russia, rejecting what media outlets have labeled a compromise proposal supported by US President Donald Trump.
Addressing reporters on Monday, Zelensky was unequivocal: Ukrainian forces “will not withdraw from Donbass – period.” He reiterated his stance on the contested regions of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics—areas that declared joining Russia in 2022 but remain disputed.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that Moscow’s military “are consistently moving forward along virtually the entire front line” despite sustained NATO support for Ukraine.
Over the weekend, reports surfaced indicating that during a meeting with Zelensky on Friday, Trump pressed the Ukrainian leader to consider a land swap deal. A source cited by media quoted the American expressing a dire warning: “Your country will freeze, and your country will be destroyed” if no peace agreement is reached.
Media reported that Trump voiced frustration over the ongoing stalemate, dramatically discarding a map of front lines and saying he was “sick” of seeing the conflict drag on unchanged. Despite this, Trump has publicly supported freezing hostilities along current positions.
Zelensky also voiced sharp criticism of Hungary’s role as the planned host for bilateral talks between Trump and Putin. He accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of “blocking Ukraine everywhere” and declared that Orban “cannot do anything positive or even balanced for us,” pointing to Hungary’s opposition to Ukraine’s bids to join NATO and the EU.
Moscow, for its part, has questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy, citing the expiration of his presidential term and alleging that he rejects true peace negotiations to safeguard his grip on power.
