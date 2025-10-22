403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Presidents Discuss Middle Corridor
(MENAFN) The presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan held discussions on the Middle Corridor, which connects China to the EU through the Caucasus and Türkiye, as reported by the Kazakh president’s office on Tuesday.
This transport route is designed to expedite the movement of goods from China across Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye to Europe, bypassing Russia.
The corridor primarily utilizes railway systems and ferry crossings to facilitate the process.
During their meeting in Astana, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev were informed that the volume of cargo shipments from China to Azerbaijan has been rising steadily.
Furthermore, it was revealed that, according to the planned trajectory, the freight traffic in the corridor is expected to triple by 2030.
It had previously been disclosed that Aliyev and Tokayev would also address oil exports passing through their respective countries to Europe.
In particular, their talks are anticipated to focus on the oil pipeline running from Baku through Tbilisi to the Turkish port city of Ceyhan.
This transport route is designed to expedite the movement of goods from China across Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye to Europe, bypassing Russia.
The corridor primarily utilizes railway systems and ferry crossings to facilitate the process.
During their meeting in Astana, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev were informed that the volume of cargo shipments from China to Azerbaijan has been rising steadily.
Furthermore, it was revealed that, according to the planned trajectory, the freight traffic in the corridor is expected to triple by 2030.
It had previously been disclosed that Aliyev and Tokayev would also address oil exports passing through their respective countries to Europe.
In particular, their talks are anticipated to focus on the oil pipeline running from Baku through Tbilisi to the Turkish port city of Ceyhan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment