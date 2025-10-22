A2MAC1 And Zebeyond Partner To Bring Simulation-First Powertrain Benchmarking To Market

As automakers race to develop the next generation of electric vehicles, traditional physical testing methods are becoming a bottleneck. By combining A2MAC1's extensive teardown intelligence with ZeBeyond's ePOP simulation environment, the partners are creating a faster, data-verified pathway to powertrain insights.

“By combining A2MAC1's teardown intelligence with ZeBeyond's ePOP simulation environment, we enable engineering teams to make confident, data-driven decisions weeks after a new vehicle's release rather than a year later,” says Wiktor Dotter, CEO of ZeBeyond.

Jasmino Burkic, CRO at A2MAC1, adds:“A2MAC1's mission has always been to enable deeper understanding of vehicle technologies. Partnering with ZeBeyond allows us to enrich our database with virtual validation capabilities–bridging the gap between teardown analysis and real-world performance.”

The collaboration merges A2MAC1's xEV powertrain database–spanning more than 150 vehicles with ZeBeyond's ePOP virtual validation tools, creating the largest digital library of powertrain efficiency and performance assets available within weeks of a teardown.

This simulation-first approach establishes a new industry benchmark for rapid, data-driven powertrain development.

About A2MAC1

A2MAC1 is a global leader in automotive benchmarking and competitive analysis, supporting manufacturers, suppliers, and mobility innovators worldwide. With a unique combination of data-driven insights, technology expertise, and industry knowledge, A2MAC1 empowers organizations to decode the future of mobility and accelerate transformation. Headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, the company operates internationally with offices in India, Germany, North Americas, Japan, China and Korea, serving a broad network of partners and customers across the automotive value chain.

For more information, visit .

About ZeBeyond

ZeBeyond is a pioneer in simulation-driven engineering for electrified powertrains. Its ePOP platform enables rapid virtual validation of electric powertrain efficiency and performance-accelerating development cycles and reducing testing costs. This speed advantage is especially valuable amid disruptive shifts in powertrain topologies, where exploring more concepts faster helps OEMs and suppliers navigate high uncertainty.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Lisa Mitschak

Global Director of Marketing, A2MAC1

Mail to: ...



