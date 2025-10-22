Opposition Gears Up To Corner Govt As J & K Assembly Session Begins Tomorrow

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The autumn session of the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly is expected to be stormy, with opposition parties gearing up to corner the ruling NC- led government over a gamut of issues. The session, starting tomorrow, is expected to witness fireworks from the opposition over governance issues, promises made by the National Conference in its election manifesto, statehood, and reservation.

Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma said the BJP will demand accountability from the National Conference-led government for what he described as a“betrayal of electoral promises.”“The government has failed to deliver on its commitments made during the elections-whether it is the promise of 200 free units of electricity, 12 LPG cylinders per household, or other assurances given to the people,” Sharma said, as per news agency KNO.

He further added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will question the government on its inability to create employment avenues for the youth.“In the election, the government promised to create one lakh jobs for the youth, but they have done nothing. We will ask them what they have done for the youth in the past year,” he said.

On the other hand, Kashmir-based smaller opposition parties like the PDP, PC, and AIP are likely to agitate over statehood, reservation rationalisation, and other issues confronting the region.

As already reported, the Assembly Secretariat has disallowed a resolution submitted by the Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone seeking the restoration of statehood, stating that the matter is sub judice.