Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) Completes Final Tranche Of Private Placement

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (FRA:8TX) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) announced the closing of the second and final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Final Tranche consists of the issuance of 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.20 per Unit, for additional gross proceeds of CAD$2,000,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of CAD$0.30 per share for a three-year period from the date of issuance.

Together with the first tranche, which closed on 20 October 2025 (21 October 2025 Australia), the Company has issued a total of 15,000,000 units at an issue price of CAD$0.20 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$3,000,000 under the Private Placement. The Units issued in the first tranche were on the same terms as those issued in the Final Tranche.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a four-month plus one day statutory hold period from the closing date of the Private Placement pursuant to applicable securities legislation. In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, under the Final Tranche, 4,259,004 shares were issued pursuant to the Company's available placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1A while 5,740,996 shares and 5,000,000 Warrants were issued pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1 The proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the engineering and metallurgical programs, essential steps toward the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiros project, as well as for general working capital purposes.

Commenting on the closing of the Private Placement, Executive Chairman and CEO of Resouro, Christopher Eager, said:

"We are pleased to welcome Jose Luis Manzano, a prominent Argentine industrialist, as a strategic investor in this capital raising. His extensive experience and network will be invaluable as we advance our Tiros project. We are also encouraged by the continued support of our long-standing shareholders, some of whom increased their positions in the financing, reflecting confidence in our strategy and progress. These funds will enable us to move forward in a disciplined, value-driven manner as we deliver the next phase of technical and economic studies. We thank both our existing and new investors for their trust and commitment."

Further background on Jose Luis Manzano is provided below.

Jose Luis Manzano is a seasoned Argentine entrepreneur and former politician whose track record spans media, oil and gas, energy, mining and infrastructure. He is the founder and chairman of Integra Capital whose diverse holdings in the mining sector include Volcan Compania Minera S.A. and Minera Aguilar S.A. engaged in the exploration of silver, zinc, copper and lead; PRC S.A. (Potasio Rio Colorado) and several public and private exploration companies in graphite, antimony, lithium, copper and rare earth elements (REE) in South America. In Brazil, in addition to its investment in Resouro, Integra Capital has already invested in lithium through the Salinas Project in Minas Gerais, currently under Pilbara Minerals Ltd and is an investor in other exploration projects.

Chris Eager CEO and Executive Chairman... +44 7388 0579809