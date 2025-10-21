403
Qatar Charity Adds $16Mn For Gaza Humanitarian Aid
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity has announced allocation of an additional $16mn to expand humanitarian interventions in the Gaza Strip.
This came in the speech delivered by Qatar Charity's CEO Yousef bin Ahmed al-Kuwari on the margins of the high-level event Qatar held in Cairo, highlighting joint Qatari-Egyptian efforts to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as part of the ongoing humanitarian partnerships between the two countries. Al-Kuwari emphasised that this support is intended to expand emergency assistance operations across Gaza, covering essential sectors such as food, water, healthcare, and shelter for civilians affected by the ongoing conflict. He added that this additional allocation raises Qatar Charity's total contribution to Gaza to USD142mn, stressing Qatar Charity's steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza and enhancing urgent humanitarian responses to meet the basic needs of affected families.
Qatar Charity reaffirmed its commitment to close co-operation with the relevant authorities in Egypt, UN agencies, and partner organisations to expedite logistics, monitor distribution, and ensure effective delivery of aid, al-Kuwari pointed out.
Al-Kuwari stated:“Our continued dedication to delivering lifesaving assistance has enabled us, over the past week, to transport more than 16,694 tents to Gaza via the land bridge between Doha and Al Arish Charity Gaza Gaza aid
