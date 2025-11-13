403
China dismisses G7 accusations, urges bloc to avoid regional tensions
(MENAFN) China on Thursday dismissed accusations made by the foreign ministers of the G7 nations, urging the group to “stop stirring up disputes, heightening tensions, and undermining regional peace under the pretext of maritime issues.”
Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian stated in Beijing that “the situation in the East China Sea and South China Sea remains generally stable,” according to reports.
Lin said the G7’s comments “once again ignored facts, distorted right and wrong, and deliberately smeared China while grossly interfering in China's internal affairs.” He added, “China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes it.”
The remarks came after G7 foreign ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union voiced concerns about China’s growing military power and what they described as a “rapid increase” in its nuclear arsenal.
In a joint statement released following their meeting in Ontario, the ministers urged Beijing to “demonstrate its commitment to stability through improved transparency.”
“We reaffirmed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law,” the statement said, while expressing “strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in particular by force or coercion, including in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.”
The G7 also underlined “the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” calling for “the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues through constructive dialogue” and supporting “Taiwan’s meaningful participation in appropriate international organizations.”
Addressing the war in Ukraine, Lin emphasized that China has been “open and aboveboard regarding” the situation, asserting that Beijing “has never provided lethal weapons to any party in the conflict, strictly controls dual-use items, and will never accept the G7's attempts to shift blame or label China.”
He further reiterated that “the Taiwan question is purely an internal affair for China, and how it is resolved is a matter for the Chinese people alone, brooking no external interference.”
The two-day G7 meeting, attended by the foreign ministers of the seven member states and the EU foreign policy chief, concluded on Wednesday.
