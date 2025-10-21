OECS UBEC Partner With Grenada, St Lucia & St Vincent To Promote Caribbean Yachting At The Annapolis Sailboat Show



Regional collaboration highlights the Eastern Caribbean's strength as a sustainable yachting destination

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

CASTRIES, St Lucia – The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, through the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) Project, in collaboration with the Tourism Authorities of Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, proudly represented the Eastern Caribbean at the internationally acclaimed Annapolis Boat Show, one of the world's largest and most prestigious in-water boating events in the world.

This strong partnership among the OECS Commission, UBEC, and the three participating island nations underscores the power of regional collaboration in advancing the Caribbean's Blue Economy and positioning the region as a world-class yachting and sailing destination.

The Annapolis Boat Shows, which began in 1970, attracts over 100,000 attendees from more than 25 countries annually, bringing together yacht enthusiasts, industry professionals, and tourism stakeholders to explore the latest innovations in sailing, boating, and maritime destinations.

Nautical Development Manager at the Grenada Tourism Authority, Shanai St Bernard reflected on the strong engagement and enthusiasm at the show:

“We have met so many people who knew about Grenada. Persons who even currently have their boats in Grenada or they are looking to bring their boats to Grenada, so there is interest.”

Maritime Tourism Officer at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Denise Mauricette notes the potential economic benefit to her island:

“We understand the impact of yachting and how much they spend. These are the affluent clientele. We know that when they come, they are not price sensitive and they spend, so the persons in the local economy really benefit, hence the reason why we are going aggressively in market.”

Director of Sales at the Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Tourist Office in New York, Richard Macleish, notes the importance of his island's long history with the Annapolis Boat show:

“We have been coming to Annapolis for many years, and it is an important trade show to connect with potential sailors who are looking for someplace new. We also meet with trade professionals, tour operators as well. So our presence is mandatory as far as promoting St Vincent and The Grenadines as a premium sailing destination.”

This marks the second collaboration between the three countries and the OECS Commission at the Annapolis Boat Show, the first being in 2019. The collective participation of all three islands under the UBEC and OECS framework demonstrates a shared vision: to position the Eastern Caribbean as a connected, sustainable, and competitive yachting region that can attract global interest, high-value visitors, and long-term investment.

Participation in global events such as the Annapolis Boat Show is not just a promotional tool, it's a strategic investment in the future of the region's tourism sector, fostering cross-border collaboration, strengthening marine infrastructure, and unlocking new economic opportunities for coastal communities. Much like the Antigua boat show slated for December of this year, these events prove integral to the growth of the yachting sector in the region.

The OECS Commission serves as the regional body that drives economic integration, sustainable development, and environmental resilience among member states. Through UBEC, a World Bank–funded initiative, the Commission supports the sustainable growth of marine tourism, fisheries, and waste management, empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to innovate and thrive in ocean-based industries.

The post OECS – UBEC partner with Grenada, St Lucia & St Vincent to promote Caribbean Yachting at the Annapolis Sailboat Show appeared first on Caribbean News Global.