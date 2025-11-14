Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Mild Winter To Continue? Check Forecast Here

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Even though it's gotten a bit chilly, that biting winter cold is still missing. But everyone's pretty happy with this coolness in the month of Kartik. The weather stays comfy even as the day goes on

Just as Bengalis hoped for winter, Alipore says temps will rise next week. This will be true for all districts, from north to south. Mornings will be foggy.

Alipore office says no storms or rain are likely. South Bengal will see foggy mornings from Sunday to Tuesday, with visibility possibly dropping to 200 meters in some areas.

Night temps in South Bengal will be stable for two days. Some Gangetic areas may see a 2-3°C drop. Then, temps could slowly rise by 2-3°C over the following three days.

South Bengal's weather will be stable until Saturday. Temps may rise slightly on Sunday due to warm winds from the Bay of Bengal. A 2-3°C rise is expected from Sun-Tues.

Temperatures in lower North Bengal, like South Bengal, might rise by 1-2°C. The weather office warns of intense winter in both Bengals by late November or early December.

Cool westerly winds are lowering temps. This causes morning fog, especially in North Bengal's hills. No rain is expected. The chill will decrease as the day progresses.

Saturday will be dry and cloudless. Morning fog will clear up later. No rain is expected. It will feel chilly in the morning and at night, but less so during the day.

Western districts will see temps around 13-14°C. From Sunday, warm easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will slightly raise temperatures in parts of South Bengal.