Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Cold Wave In THESE Places

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Cold Wave Alert; Cold winds are already making the Telugu states shiver. Weather experts are warning that there's a chance of rain adding to this

After Cyclone Mandous, rains stopped but temps dropped, bringing record cold to Telugu states. People face bone-chilling winds. What if rain returns? Experts warn of this combo.

The APSDMA says rain-friendly conditions are forming in the Bay of Bengal. A surface circulation is likely by Nov 19, leading to a low-pressure area by Nov 21. It's unlikely to become a depression.

APSDMA forecasts rain in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema from the 24th to 27th due to the low-pressure system. Moderate to heavy showers are possible. Farmers are advised to be cautious.

Cold winds in Telangana are getting stronger, with temps hitting new lows. Early mornings are foggier and colder. The Hyderabad Met Centre warns this will last 4-5 more days.

The Met department issued a yellow alert for severe cold in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Sangareddy, and Medak. Temps may drop 3-4°C more. Patancheru hit a low of 9°C.

The Telangana Weatherman reported the state's lowest temperature in Sangareddy district at 7.8°C. Single-digit temps were also seen in Asifabad (8.3°C) and Rangareddy (8.8°C).

The Telangana Weatherman said Hyderabad's lowest temp was 8.8°C near HCU. Other areas like Rajendranagar (10.7°C) and Gachibowli (11.7°C) also saw low temps. This will continue.