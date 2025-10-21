403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al Ain Farms Group And Khalifa University Enterprises Company Partner To Advance Science And Innovation In Sustainable Nutrition
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
AAFG, which brings together five of the UAE's most trusted legacy brands-Al Ain Farms, Marmum Dairy, Al Ajban Chicken, Al Jazira Poultry's Golden Eggs, and Saha Arabian Farms-plays a central role in delivering high-quality, locally produced foods. With a vertically integrated model spanning feed production, hatcheries, processing, packaging, and logistics, AAFG is well-positioned to support the UAE's food security agenda. This alliance redefines the region's food innovation landscape across three key areas:
-
Al Ain Farms Group and Khalifa University Enterprises Company sign an MoU to advance food innovation, circular economy practices, and talent growth in the UAE by sharing knowledge and co-developing sustainable solutions.
Collaboration offers hands-on opportunities for students and researchers while granting AAFG access to Khalifa University's incubation centre, fostering co-created solutions and advancing the UAE's knowledge-based economy.
AAFG, which brings together five of the UAE's most trusted legacy brands-Al Ain Farms, Marmum Dairy, Al Ajban Chicken, Al Jazira Poultry's Golden Eggs, and Saha Arabian Farms-plays a central role in delivering high-quality, locally produced foods. With a vertically integrated model spanning feed production, hatcheries, processing, packaging, and logistics, AAFG is well-positioned to support the UAE's food security agenda. This alliance redefines the region's food innovation landscape across three key areas:
-
Camel Milk Revolution: The partnership brings together Khalifa University's cutting-edge research and AAFG's operational scale to advance technologies in human nutrition, animal wellbeing, nutrient valorization, and shelf-life enhancement technologies. With Khalifa University having developed key intellectual property in camel milk research, the alliance also aims to explore commercialization pathways-positioning camel milk for global export and health-focused markets.
Sustainable Poultry Feed: By piloting pioneering premix feed technologies, using local agricultural by-products and industry know-how, the collaboration will slash costs, boost digestibility, and transform food system waste into new value streams-advancing the UAE's circular economy goals.
Talent, Science, and Real-World Solutions: Students and researchers will gain hands-on experience tackling genuine industry challenges, while AAFG gains access to Khalifa University's incubation hub for co-created innovation-future-proofing the UAE talent pipeline and knowledge economy.
-
Al Ain Farms – Founded by the late H.H. Sheikh Zayed, a pioneer in the UAE dairy industry and one of the largest integrated dairy and poultry companies in UAE
Marmum Dairy – One of best-known brands in dairy, especially with its yoghurt category
Al Ajban Chicken – One of the UAE's first and most technologically advanced fresh poultry producers
Al Jazira Poultry Farm Golden Eggs – Home of the iconic Golden Eggs, known for traceability and innovation
Saha Arabian Farms – A regional egg producer with operations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia
-
Ankabut- is a leading IT service provider that transform education through advanced technology and integrated digital platforms, empowering lifelong learning across institutions, educators, and learners.
Beyond Education – Provides training to empower professionals and organizations through innovative training, tailored advising, and cutting-edge STEM development programs.
Intratomics– A deep-tech R&D venture advancing university born Graphene technologies into industrial applications.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment