Thirty-six members of M23 rebel surrender amid conflict with DRC
(MENAFN) Two officers and 36 fighters from the M23 rebel group have surrendered amid ongoing clashes in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the Congolese military announced on Monday.
Maj. Dieudonne Kasereka, communications officer for the 34th Military Region, confirmed the surrenders and told reporters that those handing in their arms included a major, a captain, and other fighters from Rutshuru, Masisi, and Walikale in North Kivu, as well as Kalehe in South Kivu.
He added that most of the deserters were “part of forcibly conscripted civilians and former government soldiers and police officers who were kidnapped” in the cities of Goma and Bukavu, which had fallen under rebel control earlier this year.
“Their testimonies confirm the inhumane treatment and abuses committed within the rebel movement,” Maj. Kasereka said.
One of the deserters, Johnny Makala, told local media he fled “to save his life.”
Brig. Gen. Constantin Muyuwa, commander of the 34th Military Region, urged remaining M23 members to follow the example of the deserters and surrender.
Last week, the Congolese government and rebel groups, including M23 (AFC/M23), signed an agreement in Doha to create a ceasefire monitoring mechanism, building on the Declaration of Principles ceasefire deal signed in July.
Despite the agreement, clashes continue between government forces and M23 rebels, with both sides accusing each other of violating the truce. On Saturday, the rebels claimed that government forces bombed their positions using two Sukhoi-25 fighter jets.
