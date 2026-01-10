403
NASA, SpaceX plan for undocking of Crew-11 mission
(MENAFN) NASA and SpaceX announced Friday that they are aiming for a no-earlier-than 5 p.m. ET (2200 GMT) on Jan. 14 for the undocking of the Crew-11 mission from the International Space Station, contingent on favorable weather conditions.
The decision to bring the crew back earlier than initially scheduled comes after mission teams began monitoring a “medical concern” involving one of the astronauts.
Crew-11 comprises NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.
If the undocking occurs as planned, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is expected to splash down off the coast of California at 3:40 a.m. ET (1130 GMT) on Jan. 15.
