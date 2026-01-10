403
NASA, SpaceX Set Date for Crew-11 Undocking
(MENAFN) NASA and SpaceX announced Friday that they are aiming for no earlier than 5 p.m. ET (2200 GMT) on Jan. 14 to begin the undocking of the SpaceX Crew-11 mission from the International Space Station, subject to weather conditions.
On Thursday, NASA explained that the crew’s return was rescheduled earlier than initially planned after teams began monitoring a "medical concern" affecting one of the astronauts.
Crew-11 consists of NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.
If the undocking occurs as scheduled, the SpaceX Dragon capsule is expected to splash down off California’s coast at 3:40 a.m. ET (1130 GMT) on Jan. 15, according to NASA.
