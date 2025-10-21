MBRF Showcases Knowledge Initiatives At Frankfurt Book Fair 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) showcased the results of its key programs and initiatives at the Frankfurt International Book Fair 2025, reaffirming its leadership in advancing knowledge and creativity on a global scale.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, stated:“Our participation in the Frankfurt Book Fair underscores our commitment to promoting the Emirati knowledge ecosystem globally and supporting the UAE's vision for a sustainable knowledge economy. The significant interest shown by visitors in our initiatives reflects the international community's confidence in MBRF's pioneering model. It reaffirms our success in empowering individuals and communities with the tools and skills needed to shape the future. These achievements motivate us to further strengthen global partnerships and accelerate the journey toward a thriving, knowledge-based society.”

During the event, H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb met with H.E. Yousuf Al-Hayaie, Consul General of the UAE in Munich, who was briefed on MBRF's programs and initiatives. H.E. also met with Jacks Thomas, Director of the Bologna Book Fair, and Emma Lowe, Director of the London Book Fair, to explore future collaboration opportunities and enhance communication with global publishing stakeholders.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb stated that the translation of 'The Legacy of Muslim Sicily' encyclopedia into German has started, with plans to translate it into other languages, including French. This work is a key resource for studying Sicily's historical ties to the Arab world and Islamic civilization.

As part of its participation, MBRF hosted a range of events through its 'Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW),' including sessions such as 'I Translate: Personal Experiences in Translating into Arabic' and 'Has the Era of Scientific Translation Ended? What Do We Translate and for Whom?' Dr. Barbara Michalak-Pikulska, a Polish Arabist, shared her experience in a session titled 'My Journey with Translation from Arabic to Polish.' DIPW also launched the 'Arabic-German Translation Workshop,' to enhance the presence of Arabic literature in the German market.

The 'Knowledge Lounge' hosted two panels titled 'Emirati Literature: Between Heritage and Innovation,' and 'Literary Editing: The Invisible Partner in Publishing,' highlighting the role of Emirati literature in preserving cultural heritage and literary editing in book production. Meanwhile, the sessions under the 'KnowTalks' initiative explored topics such as AI in life sciences and competence of futures literacy. MBRF's Digital Knowledge Hub (DKH) also showcased updates to its platform and held sessions to discuss trends in the academic and digital publishing landscape.