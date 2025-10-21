403
Bulgaria Prepares Putin’s Travel for Trump Meeting
(MENAFN) Bulgaria is prepared to open its airspace for the aircraft of Russian President Vladimir Putin if he chooses to travel to Budapest, Hungary, for a summit with US President Donald Trump, according to Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev, who made the statement on Monday.
In a press conference following an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, Georgiev clarified that the logistics would only be arranged once the meeting between Trump and Putin is formally scheduled.
"Let the date be announced first, and then we can talk about technical details. As far as I know, there is no confirmed date yet," he stated, as reported by a news agency.
The Bulgarian official also emphasized that Sofia would not obstruct any diplomatic efforts aimed at fostering peace in Ukraine.
"When efforts are made for peace, it is only logical that all sides contribute to making such a meeting possible," he remarked. "How else could the meeting take place if one of the participants cannot get there?"
Georgiev further reiterated Bulgaria's support for the European Union's 19th sanctions package against Russia, which is anticipated to be finalized later this week.
The package includes discussions about imposing additional tariffs on Russian goods.
He pointed out that despite ongoing hopes for lasting peace in Ukraine, Russia continues to exhibit hostile actions.
