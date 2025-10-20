Doha Film Institute Announces New Executive Board Of Trustees

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Doha Film Institute (DFI) announced Monday its new Executive Board of Trustees, comprised of distinguished leaders from key Qatari ministries and entities.

Each member draws on their wealth of experience and expertise working with diverse organisations that have helped shape the nation and strengthen Qatar's global position as a leading cultural hub.

Under the leadership of Chairperson of DFI, HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, the new members are namely Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Minister of Education and Higher Education, HE Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, HE Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Managing Director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, HE Hassan Abdulla Al Thawadi, Member of the Board of Trustees of Qatar Museums, Abdulla Al Najjar and Chief Executive Officer of Media City Qatar, Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori.

Sheikha Al Mayassa said: "Over the past 15 years, DFI has been a driving force behind a golden age of Arab cinema, championing important films that have elevated Arab voices and redefined the global storytelling landscape with richness, diversity, and truth.

While we continue to grow, we remain committed to the values that are part of our organisational DNA: creative excellence, cultural authenticity, and the belief in the power of film to unite, to heal, and to remind us of our shared humanity. Our new Board of Trustees will steer the organisation to continue to look boldly to the future while honouring the strength of our past and celebrating our rich traditions and values".