CFI Group Celebrates The Official Opening Of CFI Bahrain

The region's leading online trading provider appoints Yaseen Alsamerrai as country CEO

Published: Mon 20 Oct 2025, 4:01 PM

Partner Content



Share:













Follow on Google



Follow on WhatsApp Follow on Telegram

CFI, the region's leading online trading provider, proudly announces the official opening of its newest entity, CFI Financial (Bahrain) B.S.C Closed, along with the appointment of Yaseen Alsamerrai as Country CEO of Bahrain. This milestone marks a significant step in the group's continued regional growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to serving traders and investors across the Kingdom and the wider GCC region.

The opening ceremony was held at CFI Bahrain's new offices in Manama and was graced by distinguished guests from the public and private sectors, prominent leaders from Bahrain's financial community, and senior executives from CFI Financial Group. The event follows the granting of CFI Bahrain's Category 2 Investment Business Firm licence by the CBB in July 2025.

“This is an exciting moment for CFI as we officially open our doors in Bahrain, a dynamic market with tremendous potential,” said Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group.

“The establishment of CFI Bahrain, led by Yaseen's capable leadership, is more than just an expansion; it is a long-term commitment to delivering excellence, transparency, and innovation to traders in the kingdom.”

In his new role, Yaseen Alsamerrai will oversee CFI's operations and strategic growth in Bahrain, ensuring the company's global standards of service excellence, governance, regulatory compliance are upheld while tailoring offerings to meet the local market needs. With extensive experience in the financial services sector and a strong track record in leadership, Yaseen's appointment reinforces CFI's focus on expanding its footprint and maintaining the highest regulatory and operational standards in the region.

“I am honored to lead CFI Bahrain as we begin this new chapter in the Kingdom,” said Yaseen Alsamerrai, Country CEO of CFI Bahrain .“Our goal is to empower traders in Bahrain with access to world-class platforms, competitive trading conditions, and continuous education, all backed by CFI's trusted reputation and global expertise.”

CFI Bahrain will offer traders access to a wide range of global markets, supported by advanced platforms, local expertise, and the same high standards of service that define CFI worldwide. The launch reinforces the Group's long-term commitment to the region and its confidence in Bahrain's role as a growing financial center.

With over 25 years of expertise and a growing global presence, CFI remains dedicated to empowering traders through education, innovation, and best-in-class financial services, while supporting Bahrain's role as a leading regional financial hub.

CFI Financial Group, established in 1998, is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience. Operating from key locations like London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo, CFI provides seamless access to both global and local markets. Offering diverse trading options across equities, currencies, commodities, and more, CFI delivers superior conditions, including zero-pip spreads, no commission fees, and ultra-fast execution.

The company is a leader in AI-driven tools, offering intuitive and advanced solutions for traders of all experience levels. CFI fosters financial literacy through multilingual educational content and inspires excellence through partnerships with global icons like AC Milan, FIBA WASL, and MI Cape Town cricket team, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. With Seven-Time Formula OneTM World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and Tennis Legend Maria Sharapova as Global Brand Ambassadors, CFI reflects a shared commitment to innovation, performance, and success while supporting cultural and community initiatives worldwide.