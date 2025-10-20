Five Winners From UAE, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Win Gold Bar In Big Ticket

Five participants from the UAE, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have emerged as winners in this week's Big Ticket October promotion, each walking away with a 250-gram 24-karat gold bar.

A.A., a 39-year-old UAE citizen living in Abu Dhabi, is celebrating his win. The government employee has been purchasing tickets since first seeing an advertisement in 2023.

“I actually missed the winning call, so I wasn't even aware that I had won,” he said with a laugh.“Nevertheless, a win is a win, no matter the prize or reward, and I am extremely thankful to have received this gold bar.” He plans to use the prize money to travel to the Maldives.

Mohamed Nalim, a 63-year-old Sri Lankan banker living in Saudi Arabia for the past 19 years, also won. While his family remains in Sri Lanka, Nalim continues to support them and stay connected.

He first learned about Big Ticket seven years ago through a Pakistani friend.“My friend used to purchase tickets regularly, and that's how I first heard about Big Ticket,” he said.“Together with him and another friend, I started buying tickets. After some time, I stopped, but when I saw Big Ticket's YouTube ads again, I decided to try my luck once more, this time on my own.”

When Nalim received the winning call, he said he was both shocked and overjoyed.“I was in disbelief at first, but deep down, I always felt that one day I would win. You could say I manifested this for myself,” he shared. He plans to give the gold bar to his wife, who will use it to make jewelry for their daughter.“I will continue trying my luck and encourage my colleagues at the bank to do the same. Big Ticket is doing a wonderful job by helping people, especially those in need,” he added.

Bangladeshi expat Mansur Ahmmad, 24, who has been living in Dubai for four years, celebrated his win with a group of friends. It was his first time purchasing a ticket.

“I first heard about Big Ticket through social media and decided to form a group with 10 of my friends to try our luck,” he said.“Imagine my luck-it was our first time purchasing, and we won! We're all incredibly happy and grateful.”

The prize will be shared equally among the group.“We plan to continue buying tickets together. It's an experience we'll never forget,” he added.

Ajith Samuel, 44, a mechanical engineer from Kerala living in the UAE for 19 years, also won a gold bar. He participates in the draws with a group of friends that has grown from three to ten members over the years.

“Ohhh, it was amazing and truly unexpected,” he said.“It's my first time ever receiving a prize like this.” Ajith shared that the group buys tickets every month without fail and plans to continue the tradition. As for his winnings, he hasn't yet decided what to do with the money, noting the group will split it first. His advice to others:“Keep purchasing, keep trying, and surely one day you will win.”

Vibin Vasudevan, 37, an IT professional from Kerala living in Dubai for 10 years, celebrated his win with his gym community.

“I think anyone living in the UAE has heard about Big Ticket-you see it on social media, the news, and even at Abu Dhabi Airport,” he said.“About a year ago, I formed a group of 20 people from my gym, and we've been purchasing tickets together every month since then. It was truly amazing. We're all so happy and plan to share the gold equally. This experience has brought us even closer together.”

October grand prize and other promotions

Big Ticket is offering a Dh25 million grand prize for October, set to be announced during the November 3 live draw. Participants who buy two tickets between October 1 and 24 will automatically qualify for The Big Win Contest, where four lucky participants can attend the live draw and win cash prizes worth up to Dh150,000. Winners will be announced on November 1 on the official Big Ticket website.

Participants in the Dream Car series also have a chance to win a Nissan Patrol on November 3 and a Maserati Grecale on December 3, making this month's lineup of rewards even more exciting.