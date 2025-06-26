The View Hospital Performs Middle East's First Magnetic Surgery In Private Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The View Hospital, in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai has announced the completion of the first magnetic duodenal-ileostomy case in the private sector in Middle East.

A revolutionary revision surgery for patients who have experienced weight regain following sleeve gastrectomy.

The advanced, minimally invasive procedure was conducted by Dr. Jassim Fakhro, Consultant in Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, and the Medical Director of Qatari Physicians at The View Hospital, in the distinguished presence of Prof. Michel Gagner, a global pioneer in metabolic surgery and the inventor of the magnetic technique.

Unlike conventional surgical approaches that require cutting or stapling, magnetic duodenal-ileostomy involves placing two rare-earth magnets into the small intestine - one in the duodenum and the other in the ileum.

Over the course of a few days, the magnets gradually compress the tissue between them to form a secure, suture-free connection.

This rerouting of the digestive tract enhances hormonal responses that regulate appetite and metabolism, supporting long-term weight loss while reducing the risks and recovery time associated with traditional surgery.

“Bariatric surgery has long been the most reliable and effective way we have for treating the severe obesity. Now, with the successful use of magnetic anastomosis we can lower the risk of complications like bleeding and leakage. Our most effective operations for the treatment of obesity are now safer than ever thanks to magnetic compression anastomosis” said Dr. Jassim Fakhro.

“We are proud to be the first private hospital in Qatar to experience this transformative platform. As a health system dedicated to remaining at the forefront of medical technology and innovation, we are excited about adopting this innovation to advance patient outcomes at The View Hospital” said Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO of The View Hospital. The successful procedure highlights The View Hospital's ongoing mission to bring world-class surgical innovation to Qatar. By being the first private healthcare provider in the country to adopt this technology, the hospital continues to set new benchmarks in bariatric and metabolic care, expanding its leadership in minimally invasive and patient-centred solutions.