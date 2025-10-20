Pace CCS To Lead New Corrosion Guideline For CCS Industry

MENAFN - Pressat)-Pace CCS has been commissioned by the Energy Institute to develop a vital new guideline on corrosion management for the carbon capture, transport, and storage (CCS) industry.

The new“Good Practice Guideline” will provide a structured framework to help operators manage the unique and high-risk corrosion challenges posed by impure CO2 streams. Of particular concern to the industry, trace impurities can combine to form highly corrosive acids, threatening the integrity of pipelines, storage tanks, and wells.

This project builds on Pace CCS's existing collaboration with the EI, having previously researched and published the EI's guidance on hazard analysis for CCS facilities.

“We are delighted to have PaceCCS join the Industry Steering Group to help us draft a key new piece of international good practice guidance detailing Corrosion and broader Asset Integrity management of CCTS for the global industry” Dr Cameron Stewart, Upstream Technical Manager, EI

Matthew Healey, Managing Director of Pace CCS, stated:“Asset integrity is the most critical technical challenge facing the emerging CCS industry. This guideline draws on our unparalleled experience and expertise with CCS project complexities to tackle this core uncertainties, ensuring the industry can deliver safe and reliable long-term performance for global decarbonization.”

The guideline aims to address vulnerabilities highlighted by past project challenges, providing the industry with the essential knowledge to ensure the safe and efficient development of CCS infrastructure.

About the Energy Institute

The Energy Institute is a leading London-based professional body for the energy sector, developing and sharing knowledge, skills, and good practice to accelerate the transition to a safe, secure, and sustainable energy system. Its mission is to provide a platform for expertise across the energy landscape, enabling members and the public to make informed decisions on energy issues.

About Pace CCS

Pace CCS are the global leaders delivering design for CCS projects, with experience with well over 100 CCS projects worldwide. Pace CCS are based in London and Kuala Lumpur.

