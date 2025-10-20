403
Russian Journalist Gets Released from Azerbaijan Custody
(MENAFN) A Russian media professional who had been held in Azerbaijan earlier this year has now been freed and is on his way back to Russia, according to a statement released on Sunday by Russia’s Foreign Ministry.
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova verified that Igor Kartavykh, who serves as editor-in-chief of Sputnik Azerbaijan, had boarded a flight to Moscow after receiving clearance to exit the country.
Kartavykh’s arrest occurred in June after authorities conducted a search at Sputnik’s office located in Baku. Azerbaijani officials later accused him of fraud and operating a business unlawfully—allegations the media organization described as “absurd.”
Zakharova noted that Russian officials had kept in regular contact with Azerbaijani counterparts throughout the legal process.
She also mentioned that Kartavykh had initially been placed under house arrest before ultimately being freed.
“Kartavykh has been released from custody and has flown to Russia,” Zakharova stated to a news agency on Sunday.
Kartavykh later confirmed his safe arrival in Moscow, telling a media outlet, “I feel fine — I’m glad to be back home.”
Diplomatic tensions between Russia and Azerbaijan have worsened since a tragic crash involving an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 on December 25, 2024.
The aircraft went down near Aktau, Kazakhstan, claiming the lives of all 38 passengers.
The plane had sustained damage while approaching the Russian city of Grozny during Ukrainian drone operations.
Relations were further strained by an incident in Ekaterinburg earlier this year, where a Russian police operation resulted in the deaths of two Azerbaijani nationals, who were believed to be part of a criminal group.
