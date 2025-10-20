Centre Releases Rs 1,950 Crore For Flood Relief In Karnataka And Maharashtra

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has approved advance release of Rs 1,950.80 crores, as 2nd instalment of the Central share of SDRF, to the State Governments of Karnataka and Maharashtra, for the year 2025-26.

Out of the total amount of Rs 1,950.80 crore, Rs 384.40 crore was approved for Karnataka and Rs 1,566.40 crore for Maharashtra to help these states provide immediate relief assistance to people affected by extremely heavy rainfall and floods during the south-west monsoon of this year.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs' release, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the Central Government is fully committed to providing all possible assistance to states affected by floods, landslides and cloudbursts.

This year, the centre has already released Rs 13,603.20 crore to 27 States under SDRF and Rs 2,189.28 crore under NDRF to 15 States.

In addition, Rs 4,571.30 crore have been released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 States and Rs 372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to 9 States.

The Central Government has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF teams, Army teams and Air Force support to all the flood-affected, landslides, and cloudburst-affected States. During this year's monsoon, there was maximum deployment of 199 teams of NDRF in the 30 States/UTs for rescue and relief operations.

Shah, in a post on X, said "Modi govt. stands with people during a disaster and its aftermath. Today, approved advance release of ₹1950.80 crore, as 2nd installment of central share of SDRF, to Karnataka and Maharashtra. The fund will be utilized to provide immediate relief assistance to people affected by heavy rainfall and floods this year. This year, centre released ₹13,603.20 crore to 27 states under SDRF and ₹2189.28 crore under NDRF to 15 states."

Modi govt. stands with people during a disaster and its aftermath, approved advance release of ₹1950.80 crore, as 2nd installment of central share of SDRF, to Karnataka and Maharashtra. The fund will be utilized to provide immediate relief assistance to people affected...

- Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 19, 2025

Earlier, the Central government had approved an additional Rs 707.97 crore in assistance to Assam and Gujarat, which were affected by floods and landslides in 2024. A High-Level Committee (HLC), under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, approved additional Central assistance to the two disaster-hit states.

"This Central assistance has been provided from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), subject to an adjustment of 50 per cent of the opening balance for the year available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)," the MHA said in a statement.

Out of the total amount of Rs 707.97 crore, Rs 313.69 crore has been approved for Assam and Rs 394.28 crore for Gujarat. The HCL has also approved Rs 903.67 crore to Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan under NDRF for expansion and modernisation of fire services.

A total outlay of Rs. 903.67 crore will have Rs. 676.33 crore as Central assistance. Out of the total amount of Rs 903.67 crore, Rs 117.19 crore has been approved for Haryana, Rs 397.54 crore for Madhya Pradesh and Rs 388.94 crore for Rajasthan.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MHA stated that the Central government is standing shoulder to shoulder with state governments during natural calamities and disasters, providing all necessary support.

This additional assistance is in addition to the funds released by the Centre to the states in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), which have already been placed at the disposal of the States. During the financial year 2025-26, the Central government released Rs 13,603.20 crore to 27 states under the SDRF and Rs 2,024.04 crore to 12 states under the NDRF.

Additionally, Rs 4,571.30 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) has been released to 21 states, and Rs 372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) has been released to nine states.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)