Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Naitik Aka Karan Mehra Shares His Diwali Plans

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 20 (IANS) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Naitik, aka Karan Mehra, recently talking to IANS, has elaborated on his plans for Diwali this year.

The actor said,“Diwali has always been very special to me. It instantly takes me back to my childhood memories of decorating the house with diyas, the aroma of homemade sweets and that pure excitement of being surrounded by family and laughter.” He added,“Those simple moments are what truly define the festival for me.”

Talking about his plans for Diwali this year, Karan said,“This year's Diwali feels a little more grounded. I am focusing on spending quality time with loved ones, celebrating togetherness and carrying forward the spirit of light and positivity in everything I do.” Karan, while talking to IANS, also wished all his fans on the occasion of Diwali.“Wishing all my fans a very Happy Diwali.” He added,“May your homes be filled with light, laughter and love. Thank you for always showering me with so much warmth and support; you're a big part of my journey, and I'm truly grateful. Let's celebrate responsibly and keep spreading positivity wherever we go. Keep shining, keep believing and thank you for always being my light.”

For the uninitiated, Karan Mehra, best known for his portrayal of Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, made his television debut with the same show in 2009.

He was a part of the series for over 7 years, winning hearts with his calm and endearing portrayal of an ideal husband and son. His on-screen pairing with Akshara, essayed by Hina Khan, became one of television's most loved couples.

Karan quit the show in 2016 due to health reasons. Following his exit, he appeared in reality shows like Bigg Boss 10 and Nach Baliye 5. The actor went on to act in TV serials like Khatmal-E-Ishq and Shubharambh.

