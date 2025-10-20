403
Tropical Storm Fengshan results in widespread flooding in Philippines
(MENAFN) Tropical Storm Fengshan, known locally as "Ramil," exited the Philippines on Monday morning, bringing widespread flooding and impacting more than 130,000 people after days of heavy rain and strong winds, local media reported.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that at least seven people were killed and two remain missing as the storm battered northern and central regions.
A total of 37,825 families, or 133,196 individuals, were affected across nine provinces and 35 cities and municipalities. Around 13,710 people were displaced, with 7,511 staying in 166 evacuation centers and 6,199 seeking shelter elsewhere.
The Philippines experiences frequent tropical storms, with an average of 20 typhoons making landfall annually.
