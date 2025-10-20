403
Japan’s LDP, JIP Form Coalition Government
(MENAFN) Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the key opposition group, the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), reached an agreement on Monday to establish a coalition government.
This development sets the stage for LDP leader Sanae Takaichi to become the nation’s first female prime minister, according to reports from state media.
The deal came after a phone conversation between Takaichi and JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura, as announced by a public broadcaster.
This political alliance follows the Komeito party’s decision to end its 26-year coalition with the LDP, marking a significant transformation in Japan’s political environment.
Takaichi, known for her firm conservative stance and close ties to the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, made history by being elected as the LDP’s first female leader earlier this month.
A parliamentary vote to select the new prime minister is scheduled for Tuesday.
Currently, the LDP holds 196 seats out of the 465 in the lower house, and the prime minister must secure at least 233 votes to be elected.
The distribution of seats among other parties includes 148 for the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, 35 for the JIP, 27 for the Democratic Party for the People, and 24 for Komeito.
Even with the JIP’s 35 seats, the combined LDP-JIP group will have only 231 out of 465 seats in the lower house, falling two seats short of a majority.
However, Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, expressed on Saturday a readiness to collaborate with Takaichi on policy areas where their views align.
