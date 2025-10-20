Parvez Rasool Announces Retirement, Concludes 17-Year Cricketing Career

File photo of Parvez Rasool

Srinagar- Parvez Rasool, the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India, has announced his retirement from all formats of the game, bringing an end to a remarkable 17-year-long career marked by consistent performances and multiple milestones.

The 36-year-old all-rounder from South Kashmir's Bijbehara, who became a symbol of hope for young cricketers in the Valley, informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his decision. Rasool represented India in one One-Day International (ODI) and one T20 International, besides being a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Pune Warriors and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Parvez Rasool told reporters that he felt proud to have been part of Jammu and Kashmir cricket's growth story.

Over the years, Rasool established himself as a dependable all-rounder, amassing 5,648 runs and taking 352 wickets in First-Class cricket. His consistent domestic performances earned him the prestigious Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in the Ranji Trophy twice, in 2013-14 and 2017-18.