Dr Penelope Jackson MNZM is an award-winning art historian. She has published four nonfiction books about art crime, including The Art of Copying Art (Palgrave Macmillan), which won Best Book in the 2023 Art Writing and Publishing Awards in the Art Association of Australia and New Zealand. A former public art gallery director and curator, Jackson was awarded a Sir William Dobell Fellowship at the Australian National University in 2024 and was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2023 for her services to art crime research and the visual arts. She is an Adjunct Research Associate at Charles Sturt University. Her latest book, UNSEEN: Art and Crime in Australia (Monash University Publishing) will be published in December 2025.

