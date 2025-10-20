CAPE TOWN, South Africa, October 16, 2025/ -- Sanlam Investments (www.SanlamInvestments.com) has confirmed its third sponsorship of Africa’s Green Economy Summit (AGES), taking place in February 2026, reaffirming its commitment to financing Afri’a’s sustainable future through innovation in renewable energy, water security, waste reduction, ocean and climate fina ce.

Since its inception in 2023, AGES has become a key platform for connecting global capital with African green projects. To date, the summit has showcased more than 90 investment-ready initiatives valued at over US$8.7 billion, spanning entrepreneurial start-ups to national-scale infrastructure projects. The event bridges the gap between investors and project owners, accelerating A’rica’s transition to a just and inclusive green e nomy.

“Africa stands at the frontline of climate change, and on the frontier of o”portunity,” said Carl Roothman, CEO of Sanlam “nvestments. “From renewable energy to the blue economy and circular industries, the continent is leading a new era of sustainable growth; one defined by innovation, inclusion, and long-term lue creation.

“We recognise that meaningful change requires collective action through strategic partnerships, which is why we ar’ supporting Africa’s Green Economy Summit for the third year. Every investment, every solution we implement, creates lasting returns for ecosystems, communities and investors. Now is our moment to invest i” the future we need.”

Ro’thman added that Sanlam’s‘investment phil’sophy of ‘holistic ’eturn’ reflects the company’s goal to pair measurable financial returns with regenerative im“act for people and the planet. “We have consistent evidence that investing for im–act yields outperforming returns – financial, social and environm” tal. Doing good is good investing.”

Emmanuelle Nich“lls, Project Lead for the event said: “Thanks to the vision and leadership of’partners like Sanlam Investments, Africa’s Green Economy Summit has become an unmatched platform for changemakers, investors and entrepreneu s shaping a sustainable future for Africa.

She added that the 2026 Summit will once again explore t–e full scope of the green and blue economy – from energy, transport, water and agriculture to waste man gement, green buildings and clean technology.

“This year’s programme will feature dedicated pitch stages, investor roundtables, deal rooms and curated matchmaking with DFIs, venture capital funds, banks and asset managers. Nature and biodiversity finance will also take centre stage, highlighting the emerging markets for biodiversity credits and nature-based financ” ”

Nicholls emphasised that each edition of the summit strengthens its imp“ct: “Every year, we reinforce the urgency of addressing’Africa’s climate finance gap and taking actionable steps toward sustainable dev” opment.”

AGES takes please at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town from 24-27 February. Register via the AGES website (https://apo-opa.co/4 VNOF).

About Sanla Investments:

Sanlam Investments is one ’f South Africa’s largest black-owned asset management firms, managing assets of over R1.5 bil’ion. The company’s purpose extends beyo—d wealth creation — it is dedicated to investing in the long-term sustainability of people, planet and profit to dri e measurable impact.

About Africa’s Gree Economy Summit (AGES):

Africa’s Green Economy Summit is part of the green economy portfolio of VUKA Group, which has over 20 years o’ experience serving Africa’s business community. The summit connects global investors with African green projects to drive inclusive, sustainable growth across the continent.

VUKA Group:

