403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan’s Ex-PM Tomiichi Murayama Passes Away at 101
(MENAFN) Former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama, who led Japan during the mid-1990s, passed away Friday in his hometown of Oita at the age of 101, according to media.
Born on March 3, 1924, in Oita Prefecture, Murayama rose to prominence as chairman of the Japan Socialist Party in 1993. He served as Japan’s prime minister from June 1994 until January 1996.
Murayama is best remembered for his landmark statement issued on August 15, 1995, marking the 50th anniversary of the end of World War II. In a rare cabinet-endorsed declaration made in his name, he acknowledged that "Japan, following a mistaken national policy, advanced along the road to war... and, through its colonial rule and aggression, caused tremendous damage and suffering to the people of many countries, particularly to those of Asian nations."
This statement, known as the Murayama Statement, expressed "deep remorse" and extended a "heartfelt apology," employing unprecedented language to confront Japan’s wartime past. It received widespread international recognition for its candidness.
After retiring from politics in 2000, Murayama remained active in advocating for peace. On August 15, 2020, the 25th anniversary of his historic statement, he reaffirmed its significance, emphasizing the need to acknowledge history and to avoid repeating past aggression and colonial rule. He expressed hope that the Murayama Statement would continue to foster reconciliation, peace, and development in Japan, Asia, and beyond.
Born on March 3, 1924, in Oita Prefecture, Murayama rose to prominence as chairman of the Japan Socialist Party in 1993. He served as Japan’s prime minister from June 1994 until January 1996.
Murayama is best remembered for his landmark statement issued on August 15, 1995, marking the 50th anniversary of the end of World War II. In a rare cabinet-endorsed declaration made in his name, he acknowledged that "Japan, following a mistaken national policy, advanced along the road to war... and, through its colonial rule and aggression, caused tremendous damage and suffering to the people of many countries, particularly to those of Asian nations."
This statement, known as the Murayama Statement, expressed "deep remorse" and extended a "heartfelt apology," employing unprecedented language to confront Japan’s wartime past. It received widespread international recognition for its candidness.
After retiring from politics in 2000, Murayama remained active in advocating for peace. On August 15, 2020, the 25th anniversary of his historic statement, he reaffirmed its significance, emphasizing the need to acknowledge history and to avoid repeating past aggression and colonial rule. He expressed hope that the Murayama Statement would continue to foster reconciliation, peace, and development in Japan, Asia, and beyond.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment