Myata Platinum Dubai City Walk Sets Guinness World Record For Largest 3D-Printed Lounge Structure

MENAFN - B2Press)– Myata Platinum, a hookah lounge and restaurant located in Dubai City Walk, has achieved a Guinness World Record for the world's largest 3D-printed lounge structure by volume. The lounge combines innovative design, dining, and entertainment, offering visitors a distinctive experience while marking a notable milestone in construction and hospitality design.Innovative Design Inspired by Nature

Myata Platinum was designed as a space for visitors to move from the busy pace of Dubai's City Walk to a calmer environment. The interior is inspired by a sand canyon, a natural formation shaped by water and wind, interpreted in a modern, artistic way. Using 3D printing technology, the design team created 27 fluted canyon structures, 85% of which are unique, forming an immersive lounge layout. These canyon-inspired forms guide visitors through the space, from narrow, darker passages to more open areas, creating a varied spatial experience. The project was recognized by Guinness World Records as the largest 3D-printed structure by volume.

The lounge spans two floors and includes open seating and VIP areas on the ground floor. Minimalist lightboxes above cast colored light that complements the interior design. On the first floor, the canyon theme continues, with mirrored walls creating a sense of space and additional VIP zones. The lighting, developed by YARKO studio, uses soft amber tones to resemble sunset light, highlighting the canyon-like structures. This approach creates a calm and intimate environment, allowing visitors to focus on their personal experience.

“Myata Platinum is more than a lounge - it's a journey from the bustling city into an immersive world of taste, design, and relaxation,” says the management.“Our Guinness World Record, along with numerous industry awards, reflects our dedication to creating a space that inspires and delights every guest.”

Myata Platinum offers NeoFusion cuisine, combining international flavors with contemporary techniques to provide a distinctive dining experience. The lounge combines dining and entertainment, making it a notable destination for both local and international visitors.