Archies Launches Diwali Mini-Video Series Campaign “Diwali Archies Se Hi”
(MENAFN- Media Mantra) Archies, India’s most loved gifting brand, has launched an emotional digital mini-series campaign titled “Diwali Archies Se Hi,” celebrating the true essence of togetherness, gifting, and new beginnings this festive season.
The heartwarming story unfolds around two sisters hosting a Diwali house party that takes an unexpected turn when an old friend, Kunal, re-enters their lives. What follows is a relatable blend of laughter, friendship, drama, and reconciliation — beautifully capturing the festive spirit that unites families and friends. The series concludes with the exchange of Archies Diwali Hampers, reinforcing the brand’s timeless message: “The most special way to say you care.”
Through this campaign, Archies highlights its extensive and evolving product range that goes beyond traditional categories. From elegant home décor and fragrances to chic fashion accessories and curated festive hampers, every element in the mini-series subtly showcases how Archies continues to add meaning, warmth, and sentiment to every celebration.
Speaking about the campaign, Varun Moolchandani and Hanisha Gandhi, Executive Director, Archies, said, “Diwali has always been about creating memories and expressing love in thoughtful ways. With ‘Diwali Archies Se Hi’, we wanted to tell a story that mirrors today’s relationships — full of emotions, laughter, and second chances. Every product featured in the series is a reminder that gifting is not just an exchange of things, but an expression of care, nostalgia, and connection. That’s what Archies has stood for across generations.”
The “Diwali Archies Se Hi” campaign aims to position Archies as a one-stop destination for Diwali gifting and home décor while emotionally connecting with Gen Z and millennial audiences through relatable storytelling. The campaign reinforces Archies’ identity as a brand that has evolved with time — from being synonymous with heartfelt greetings to becoming a contemporary lifestyle and gifting destination.
Complementing the mini-series, the Diwali campaign will also feature engaging festive content across Archies’ digital platforms, including product showcases, décor inspirations, user-generated content, interactive vox pops, and special contests — all designed to capture the joy of gifting and the spirit of togetherness that defines Diwali.
About Archies
Archies Limited operates a chain of stores that sell greeting cards and gifts for the past 45 years. The company retails photo albums, baby books, jewellery and accessories, gift hampers, perfumes, stuffed toys, and other gifts. Archies has grown with the spread of modern culture, increasing urbanization, and improving standards of living. Adorability and sentiment drive its brand appeal across all age groups and demographics. The company has established exemplary mastery over its large network of distributors, retailers, and franchisees, with a conscious focus on targeting malls and other prime retail spaces for store openings. Network of 1000+ sales points including company owned stores, retailers, franchise and distributors.
