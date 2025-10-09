Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Powerful Explosion Rocks Dnipro

Powerful Explosion Rocks Dnipro


2025-10-09 03:10:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

Earlier, the Air Force warned on Telegram about a KAB missile attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the direction of Dnipro from the south.

Read also: Ukraine strikes FSB base in Crimea with three 'Flamingo' missiles - Die Welt

As reported, on the night of October 9, the Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and shelled it with artillery , damaging a private house and a gas pipeline.

MENAFN09102025000193011044ID1110175325

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search