Powerful Explosion Rocks Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

Earlier, the Air Force warned on Telegram about a KAB missile attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the direction of Dnipro from the south.

Ukraine strikes FSB base in Crimea with three 'Flamingo' missiles - Die Welt

As reported, on the night of October 9, the Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and shelled it with artillery , damaging a private house and a gas pipeline.