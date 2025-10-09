Powerful Explosion Rocks Dnipro
Earlier, the Air Force warned on Telegram about a KAB missile attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the direction of Dnipro from the south.Read also: Ukraine strikes FSB base in Crimea with three 'Flamingo' missiles - Die Welt
As reported, on the night of October 9, the Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and shelled it with artillery , damaging a private house and a gas pipeline.
