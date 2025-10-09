Australia And India Strengthen Defence Ties With Submarine Rescue Agreement

MENAFN - KNN India)Australia and India have agreed to deepen defence cooperation, with a new pact focusing on submarine rescue operations and greater collaboration between their defence industries.

The agreement was signed during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Canberra - the first visit by an Indian defence minister to Australia in over a decade.

At the inaugural Australia-India Defence Ministers' Dialogue, both sides discussed enhancing defence technology partnerships, joint military exercises, and increasing logistical cooperation.

As part of the agreement, India will now service and repair Royal Australian Navy ships at Indian shipyards when operating in the Indian Ocean, boosting regional maritime readiness.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said the pact would elevate the bilateral relationship from strategic alignment to practical cooperation, enabling more information sharing between both armed forces.

The ministers also agreed to encourage closer engagement between their defence industries to promote technology transfer and innovation.

The move comes amid rising security challenges in the Indo-Pacific and aligns with broader regional cooperation under the Quad, which includes India, Australia, Japan, and the United States.

It also complements Australia's AUKUS partnership with the U.S. and U.K., under which it will acquire nuclear-powered submarines based in Western Australia.

The new partnership marks a significant step in operational collaboration between India and Australia, reinforcing their shared commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.

(KNN Bureau)