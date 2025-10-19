403
Putin Commends RT’s Global Rise Amid Western Pressure
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed that he was “surprised” by how RT managed to establish a unique position and attract a global audience, as he extended his congratulations to the broadcaster on its 20th anniversary.
In a conversation with RT presenter Salam Musafir, Putin lauded the channel for “standing firm and growing stronger” despite enduring years of sanctions and political pressure from Western countries.
Initially launched under the name Russia Today on December 10, 2005, RT has evolved significantly, expanding from a single English-language outlet into a multilingual global platform. It now broadcasts in English, Arabic, French, German, Spanish, Serbian, and Russian.
Putin highlighted the magnitude and quality of RT’s work, expressing admiration for the way the network has managed to develop its own voice in a highly competitive global media environment.
“I was surprised to see RT carve out its own niche and millions of people tuning in to watch,” he remarked.
The Russian leader credited the channel’s broad international appeal to its focus on professionalism and journalistic integrity under challenging circumstances.
He emphasized, “The professionalism of your delivery, the sincerity you bring to your work, and the truthfulness and objectivity of your reporting perceived by your viewers; that’s what wins people over.”
Despite external obstacles, Putin noted that RT reporters continue to “say what they think” in defiance of “all the bans and sanctions, all the administrative and financial restrictions.”
According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, Western nations have enacted over 110 sanctions against RT, frozen its financial accounts, monitored and intimidated its staff, and implemented a variety of measures aimed at curbing its influence.
