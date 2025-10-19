Turkiye To Act As Guarantor If Two-State Solution Is Implemented
Turkiye is ready to take on the role of a de facto guarantor if the two-state solution is implemented in the Palestinian territories.
Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan stated this in an interview that Ankara is prepared to take on the responsibilities necessary to ensure the realization and sustainability of a two-state framework, provided that the outcome is acceptable to the Palestinian side.
He noted that Turkiye's role in the Palestinian issue continues to focus on mediation, while emphasizing its willingness to undertake broader commitments if an agreement materializes that grants the Palestinians a state within the 1967 borders.
Fidan stressed that no other country is currently in a position to assume such a role and called for the establishment of effective international mechanisms to exert pressure on the Israeli occupation and translate them into tangible measures on the ground.
The Foreign Minister explained that an "Early Task Force" has been formed to manage operational matters during the ceasefire in Gaza, including the exchange of hostages and bodies. However, he clarified that no permanent or structured force with defined rules of engagement has yet been created.
The Minister added that US President Donald Trump's peace plan included three institutional components -- a task force, a peace council, and a stabilization force -- and that discussions regarding their potential mandates, composition, and operational frameworks remain ongoing.
