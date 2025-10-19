403
Zelensky Backs Ceasefire Along Current Front Line
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has expressed support for a halt in hostilities with Russia, suggesting that both nations should agree to a ceasefire based on the existing positions of their forces.
This statement followed a social media appeal from US President Donald Trump, who had similarly called for an end to the conflict.
Speaking to journalists in Washington, DC on Friday, Zelensky said, “We have to stop where we are. The president is right,” emphasizing that such a pause could create space for negotiating a future peace settlement. He reiterated, “Yes, both sides have to stop.”
Earlier that same day, Zelensky met with Trump at the White House, shortly after Trump had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone the day before.
Trump has previously voiced dissatisfaction with the stalled progress in his attempts to broker peace between the two countries. In a post on Truth Social, he appealed to both leaders to “stop the killing, and make a DEAL!”
Trump continued his message by stating, “Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts. They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide! No more shooting, no more Death, no more vast and unsustainable sums of money spent.”
His words reflect a broader call for de-escalation and financial restraint.
On the other side, Moscow has outlined its own conditions for a truce.
Russian authorities insist that Ukraine must retreat from the areas within Russian-administered regions that it currently occupies.
Additionally, Russia demands that Western nations halt their military support for Kiev. President Putin has further required that Ukraine acknowledge Russia’s newly defined borders and renounce its intentions to join NATO.
