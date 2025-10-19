403
Netanyahu Confirms Bid for Re-Election
(MENAFN) Israel’s most enduring prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has announced his intention to run for another term in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for November 2026.
His recent time in office has been marked by several divisive events, including a contentious overhaul of the judiciary, the hostage standoff involving Hamas, and the ongoing military campaign in Gaza — matters that have drawn both condemnation and support.
During a televised conversation on a broadcaster, which aired on Saturday, Netanyahu officially stated his plan to pursue another term as Israel's leader.
He also expressed confidence in securing victory in the forthcoming elections.
A deeply polarizing figure, Netanyahu heads the conservative Likud party and has previously held the position of prime minister from 1996 to 1999 and again from 2009 until 2021.
He resumed leadership in December 2022 after the previous governing alliance disintegrated.
Netanyahu has insisted that he is “the only person capable of keeping Israel safe,” emphasizing his strong relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.
He has maintained a firm position against Hamas and was behind a 12-day aerial offensive targeting Iran in June.
Currently, Netanyahu is facing legal proceedings in three separate corruption cases, in which he maintains his innocence.
Additionally, his attempt to curtail the authority of Israel’s Supreme Court has sparked widespread public demonstrations.
