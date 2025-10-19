Election for presidential voting starts in TRNC

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-19 05:25:28
(MENAFN) Polling opened Sunday morning for the first round of the presidential election in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Voting began at 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) and will continue until 6 p.m. (1500 GMT) at 777 polling stations nationwide. The TRNC has 218,313 registered voters.

Incumbent President Ersin Tatar is running as an independent, while Tufan Erhurman, leader of the main opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP), represents his party. Other candidates include Mehmet Hasguler, Arif Salih Kirdag, Ahmet Boran, Ibrahim Yazici (all independents), and Osman Zorba of the Cyprus Socialist Party. Huseyin Gurlek, whose name remained on the ballot, withdrew Saturday in support of Tatar.

A candidate must secure more than 50% of the vote to win outright in the first round. If no candidate achieves an absolute majority, the two leading candidates will advance to a second round within seven days, with the highest vote-getter in that round assuming the presidency.

