403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Election for presidential voting starts in TRNC
(MENAFN) Polling opened Sunday morning for the first round of the presidential election in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Voting began at 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) and will continue until 6 p.m. (1500 GMT) at 777 polling stations nationwide. The TRNC has 218,313 registered voters.
Incumbent President Ersin Tatar is running as an independent, while Tufan Erhurman, leader of the main opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP), represents his party. Other candidates include Mehmet Hasguler, Arif Salih Kirdag, Ahmet Boran, Ibrahim Yazici (all independents), and Osman Zorba of the Cyprus Socialist Party. Huseyin Gurlek, whose name remained on the ballot, withdrew Saturday in support of Tatar.
A candidate must secure more than 50% of the vote to win outright in the first round. If no candidate achieves an absolute majority, the two leading candidates will advance to a second round within seven days, with the highest vote-getter in that round assuming the presidency.
Incumbent President Ersin Tatar is running as an independent, while Tufan Erhurman, leader of the main opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP), represents his party. Other candidates include Mehmet Hasguler, Arif Salih Kirdag, Ahmet Boran, Ibrahim Yazici (all independents), and Osman Zorba of the Cyprus Socialist Party. Huseyin Gurlek, whose name remained on the ballot, withdrew Saturday in support of Tatar.
A candidate must secure more than 50% of the vote to win outright in the first round. If no candidate achieves an absolute majority, the two leading candidates will advance to a second round within seven days, with the highest vote-getter in that round assuming the presidency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment