Egypt joins negotiations to reach solution for Iranian nuclear issue
(MENAFN) Egypt has agreed with Iran, the United States, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to continue consultations and follow-up efforts aimed at finding a breakthrough in the Iranian nuclear issue, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held separate phone calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to discuss potential solutions. The discussions were framed as part of broader efforts to support security, stability, and de-escalation in the region, the ministry said.
The talks built on momentum from the Cairo Agreement signed between Iran and the IAEA on September 9, 2025, which restored cooperation after months of suspension. The parties emphasized the “need to continue working toward de-escalation and confidence-building” and to “create conditions for reviving negotiations between Iran and the US to reach a comprehensive agreement on the nuclear file that addresses the interests of all parties and contributes to regional security and stability.”
The ministry added that the participants agreed to continue following up on efforts and communications, and to examine proposed ideas to achieve the desired breakthrough.
The consultations followed Iran’s announcement that it is no longer bound by UN restrictions on its nuclear program, after the official end of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 on October 18, 2025. Resolution 2231, adopted in 2015, endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and set limitations on Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.
The European powers France, the United Kingdom, and Germany had activated the so-called “snapback” mechanism in August 2025, reimposing UN sanctions on Iran, citing violations of the agreement after the US’s unilateral withdrawal in 2018.
While Israel, the US, and several European nations continue to accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, Tehran maintains its program is intended solely for civilian and energy purposes.
