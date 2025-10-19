403
Trump demands release of ex-congressman jailed for identity theft
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has directed the immediate release of former Republican congressman George Santos, who had served less than three months of a seven-year sentence for fraud and identity theft, according to reports.
Trump announced the move on his Truth Social platform on Friday, describing Santos, 37, as “somewhat of a ‘rogue’” while asserting that his punishment was overly harsh.
“I just signed a commutation, releasing George Santos from prison immediately,” he wrote, adding that the former lawmaker had been “horribly mistreated” and had spent “long stretches of time” in solitary confinement.
Trump also drew a comparison with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who had misrepresented his Vietnam War service record, stating: “This is far worse than what George Santos did, and at least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN.”
“Good luck George, have a great life,” he added.
Unlike a full pardon, a commutation reduces the sentence but does not erase the conviction, leaving Santos eligible to run for federal office.
The House of Representatives expelled Santos in December 2023 after an ethics investigation determined he had engaged in financial misconduct and repeatedly lied about his personal history, making him the sixth member ever removed from Congress.
Santos pleaded guilty in 2024 to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, admitting he had diverted campaign funds for personal use and submitted false disclosures during his 2022 congressional campaign. According to the Ethics Committee report, some questionable expenses included Botox treatments and an OnlyFans subscription.
Earlier, Santos also faced controversy over reports that he had performed in drag in Brazil. While initially dismissing the stories as “categorically false,” he later acknowledged, “I was young, and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life.”
