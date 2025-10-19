Lambre Shines In Diamond Tour As Fourth Hathab Round Ends

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fourth round of the Longines Hathab – Qatar Equestrian Tour concluded yesterday with thrilling performances across the Diamond, Silver and Future Riders rounds held at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's outdoor arena.

In the highlight of the event, Brazil's Santiago Lambre delivered an exceptional ride to win the Diamond class, clocking 35.71 seconds aboard Db Gi Citsun. His powerful and precise performance outpaced a competitive field.

QEF Board Member Ali bin Youssef Al Rumaihi honoured the podium winners of Silver Tour.

Mohammed Saeed Haidan secured second place with 40.61 seconds on Quick Nick, while Khaled Mohammed Al Emadi claimed third aboard Thor Ter Wilgen Z in 42.4 seconds.

The Silver Round also brought intense competition, with Hussain Saeed Haidan emerging victorious after a swift and clean round of 53.56 seconds on Fayahibi. Khaled Al Hadi followed closely in second place with 56.33 seconds on Cartelon, and Rondoux Jean Francois secured third with 56.34 seconds aboard Lucky Wally, just a fraction behind.

In the Future Riders Round, held at a height of 90cm, young talents showcased their potential.

Tournament Director Abdullah Al Marri crowned the top finishers in Future Riders class.

Sultan Jassim Al Suwaidi took first place with an impressive time of 16.26 seconds riding Violet Van Het Koetshuis. He was closely followed by Khalifa bin Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, who recorded 16.32 seconds on Zion II Vdk and Al Qaqaa bin Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who completed his round in 18.03 seconds on Bon Suela, securing third.

Tournament Director Abdullah Al Marri praised the high level of competition seen over the first four rounds of the Longines Hathab Championship. He noted that the technical quality and consistency in both showjumping and dressage reflect the riders' strong preparation for international competitions. He emphasised that the development witnessed this season signals a positive trajectory for Qatari equestrian sport, as local riders continue to show readiness to represent the country on regional and global stages.